Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz

After winning two games on a three-game road trip, the Charlotte Hornets dropped a pair of heartbreakers at home to Toronto and Washington. So maybe getting away from Spectrum Center will be a good thing for this team as they open their West Coast swing with the Utah Jazz Saturday night.

Here is how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 124, Jazz 117

After some really brutal losses, the Hornets get a very winnable game. They're as healthy as ever, and the Jazz are not. That should be more than enough with how talented the Hornets are and how well they've played lately. Still, this one screams loss because that's just what the Hornets do, so I won't be surprised either way.

Philip Trapp: Jazz 113, Hornets 108

Charlotte should have moments where the offense looks good, and the ball is popping, especially if LaMelo controls pace and the Hornets get something from the bench, but the combination of altitude, Utah's size, and late-game execution in Salt Lake City feels like a tough matchup for a young group that is still learning how to close.

Austin Leake: Hornets 124, Jazz 113

The Hornets have had two of their most heartbreaking losses back-to-back. This game could tell you how the rest of the season will go. I expect the Hornets to come out extra motivated in this one and pick up the win.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 129, Jazz 107

I was considering picking the Jazz, who have the home court advantage and are coming off two encouraging performances against OKC and Dallas. Then I looked at the injury report. With Kessler/Markkanen/Bailey/Nurkic not available for Utah, this one shouldn't even be close.

The Hornets and Jazz are slated to tip things off late tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network where usual Hornets' radio play-by-play man, Sam Farber, will be stepping in for Eric Collins will be on the call alongside Dell Curry. Collins will be on duty for Prime. Rob Longo will fill in for Farber on the radio side.

