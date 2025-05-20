Don't sleep on Khaman Maluach being the pick for the Charlotte Hornets at No. 4
Now that we know the Charlotte Hornets are scheduled to pick fourth in the 2025 NBA Draft, VJ Edgecombe has become the name most linked to the organization. Texas guard Tre Johnson is also considered to be in the mix, as is Rutgers wing Ace Bailey, if he falls outside of the top three.
But as always, the draft never goes as you expect it, and there's always one or two names that come off the board a few picks earlier than everyone projected. Just think back to last summer, for example. Everyone assumed Dalton Knecht or Donovan Clingan would be the guy for Charlotte, and then they made the surprising pick of Tidjane Salaün.
This year for the Hornets, that could be Duke center Khaman Maluach.
Yes, there's a chance Charlotte dips back into the well of Duke bigs to solidify their frontcourt. The truth of the matter is, no matter how well Mark Williams played offensively following the rescinded trade, there are still serious concerns about his long-term health and ability to defend.
While it wouldn't hurt for Charlotte to add another backcourt piece, getting the center position right is crucial for this team's future. They have to be more competitive on the boards and protect the rim much better than what we've seen over the last few seasons.
The Hornets have already shown they're open to anything, especially when it comes to the future of Mark Williams. Obviously, it's hard to imagine they'd still get the same-sized return that they got back at the deadline from the Lakers, but they could acquire something valuable. This unloads the concerns of Williams, while getting something in return, and drafting his replacement.
With Jusuf Nurkic set to enter the final year of his contract and Moussa Diabate returning, there won't be a ton of pressure on Maluach to contribute heavy minutes from day one. And since the market for Nurkic is rather bare, you might as well give him starter's minutes if he's going to be on your roster.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Three prospects the Hornets could eye if they trade back in the 2025 NBA draft
Post-combine mock draft sees Hornets land 'incredible' athlete
The Hornets path to success? Emulating the Pacers, Jeff Teague says
NBA Draft: A Look at VJ Edgecombe’s All-Star Player Comparison