Lonzo Ball predicts the Hornets trade LaMelo, draft Dylan Harper
It's that time of the off-season for the Hornets where you begin to hear all of the wild takes, opinions, and talks of trade rumors that fans and media outlets have, but this time it came from a familiar face in Lonzo Ball.
Lonzo, brother of LaMelo Ball, recently signed an extension with the Chicago Bulls and is fresh off returning from a major knee injury that had him out for over two years.
On a recent podcast, Lonzo made an interesting prediction about the future of LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
LaMelo Ball has spent five seasons as a Charlotte Hornet, but this is the first time that Lonzo has been this vocal about his brother and his team, as he predicted that LaMelo will be elsewhere next season, while the team focuses on a new younger point guard.
However, the likelihood of Dylan Harper being selected by Charlotte is very slim because Harper is easily the second-best player in the draft and is expected to go top two.
The Hornets hold the fourth pick in the upcoming draft, which makes Lonzo's prediction seem a little unrealistic, unless the Hornets get extremely lucky or trade up for Harper.
The chances of LaMelo being traded from the Hornets remain to be relatively low as there's been no talks about the Hornets guard leaving the team or ownership having any desire to trade their star player.
If LaMelo were to be sent in a trade, it would make sense for the Los Angeles Clippers to be involved since the Ball family is from LA, and they desperately need a point guard. Not only could the Clippers use a point guard as talented as LaMelo, but they could benefit from his youth because their roster is heavily filled with veterans who are getting up there in age.
There's nothing more to Lonzo's comments than it just being the off-season and making a prediction, but it certainly was quite intriguing coming from LaMelo's older brother.
