Three prospects the Hornets could eye if they trade back in the 2025 NBA draft
After ultimately falling short in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, the Charlotte Hornets have an abundance of options with their No.4 overall pick. If they stay put at their current slot, there should still be a number of intriguing prospects to choose from (VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, Kon Knueppel).
Another option for Charlotte would be trading back in the first round, possibly stacking future draft-picks while adding a role player that is ready to contribute immediately. Although Flagg is the most coveted player in this draft, there is still some legitimate value available throughout the lottery.
With that being said, competing teams searching for a final piece might look to slide into the top five. If the Hornets receive an offer that would benefit them long-term, they should strongly consider it.
Hornets on SI takes a look at three players Charlotte could pursue if they move back in the first round.
Walter Clayton Jr (University of Florida)
Charlotte already has a dynamic playmaking ball-handler in LaMelo Ball, but Clayton Jr could prove to be lethal as a spark off the bench. Fresh off a National Championship-winning season at Florida, Clayton was a First Team All-American after averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.
During the NCAA tournament, Clayton rose to the occasion, winning the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award after increasing his averages to 22.3 points and 3.3 assists per game. The senior guard thrived while taking shots off the dribble and taking advantage of timely changes of pace to catch defenders off-balance.
While the Hornets aren’t looking for a new starting point guard anytime soon, drafting the former Gator would be the first step in building a strong bench. When players like Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges are off the floor, Charlotte often falls behind due to their lack of scoring ability/shot creation coming off the bench. If Clayton can become a reliable sixth man, there won't be as much of a deficit without the team's stars on the floor.
Noah Penda (Le Mans)
Any Hornets fan knows that their team isn’t short of offensive firepower. What they lack is well-rounded basketball players that reliably exhibit strong effort on both sides of the floor. Insert Noah Penda. While the 20-year-old prospect’s film doesn’t exactly scream “future superstar”, his basketball IQ and relentless effort makes him a potential three-and-D contributor at the next level.
With a game reminiscent of players like Boris Diaw and Kyle Anderson, Penda displays a level of polish that is rare for players his age. Penda filled a wide variety of roles during his time with Le Mans Sarthe Basket, leading the team in steals (1.4), while also finishing among the top-five in points (10.5), rebounds (5.3), and assists (2.8).
In drafting Penda, Charlotte will gain a league-ready prospect who should be able to play significant minutes upon his arrival in the NBA. He will also have the opportunity to learn from Hornets forward Grant Williams, another defensive specialist with a similar skillset.
Nique Clifford (Colorado State University)
In the age of the “one-and-done” prospects, players like Nique Clifford are often cast aside. After spending five seasons at the collegiate level, Clifford blossomed into a two-way weapon for Colorado State. During his final season with the Rams, Clifford led the team in nearly every major statistical category, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals.
There are no clear weaknesses in Clifford’s game, he even made significant improvements as a three-point shooter heading into his final collegiate season (37.7%). While leading Colorado State to a Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship, Clifford averaged 25 points per game, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
With his level of experience and maturity, Clifford is likely the player on this list who will be most capable of contributing when he enters the league. Due to his extensive skill set, the toughest adjustment for Clifford should be the level of competition.
