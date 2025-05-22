Heat urged to try and convince Charlotte to remove protection on future draft pick
When the Miami Heat dealt their 2027 lottery protected first round pick midseason for Terry Rozier, they were envisioning a future where Rozier, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo would ensure they would not need to worry about that draft selection.
Fast forward a year and a half, and it's panic time in Miami. Jimmy Butler was dealt to the Golden State Warriors, Terry Rozier is unplayable, Herro is an All-Star, and Bam Adebayo may have declined over the previous season.
It's an extremely, extremely rough time in Miami.
Oh, and if they miss the playoffs in 2027 they will not have their first round pick in 2028. The Charlotte Hornets would.
With the pick being lottery protected in 2027, it gives the Heat some insurance. If the team misses the playoffs, they do get to keep their pick. However, if they miss the playoffs, the pick will convey to Charlotte the next year as an unprotected first round selection. It's a terrifying scenario for Miami, where poor roster construction in the Jimmy Butler era may finally catch up to them.
As for the Charlotte Hornets, this could not be working out any better. They are guaranteed an extra first-round selection, either being in the back half of the first round in 2027 or being a potential lottery pick in 2028.
While we are still two seasons away, the pick's value has started to creep up on Heat fans.
"The Heat should be calling Charlotte to see what it would take to remove the protections on the single first-round pick owed the Hornets in the regrettable Terry Rozier deal," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes.
"And gauge the Hornets’ receptiveness to moving it from 2026 or 2027 to an unprotected 2032 pick, with a carrot thrown in (cash? A second-rounder? Jaime Jaquez Jr.)?"
It gives an interesting scenario: if the Hornets receive an offer from the Pat Riley and the Heat that includes Jaime Jaquez and the 2032 unprotected first round pick for the 2027 pick, would Jeff Peterson do it?
To be honest, Hornets fans may be okay with whatever Peterson decides. If he believes the 2027 first has more value, there is absolutely no shame in holding onto that pick over Jaquez and the 2032 pick. However, he could also gamble and believe Miami will be worse in 2032, taking the former All-Rookie First Team member along with the future unprotected first.
So the question really turns to: if you were in Jeff Peterson's shoes, which move would you do?
