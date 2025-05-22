Which proven players could the Hornets trade the fourth pick for?
Though the Charlotte Hornets are set to pick at four in the 2025 NBA Draft, it does not mean they will pick at four.
This year's draft class is one of the best in recent memory, but the trade market may be better than it has ever been. Several superstars across the league are becoming available, and if the Hornets want to pair LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller with a superstar, now may be the perfect time.
With trading such a high selection, there are two categories: long-shot options and more realistic.
Long-shot options
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns F
After a rocky few seasons in Phoenix that resulted in him nearly getting moved at the deadline, it's all but certain that Kevin Durant will be playing elsewhere in the 2025-26 season. He'll be 37 in the fall, and it is absolutely fair to have some resistance to moving such a high draft pick for someone at that age.
That being said, Durant has shown no signs of slowing down. He's averaged 26+ PPG for the last eight seasons on extremely high efficiency, and Phoenix absolutely has incentive to move him. It would really not cost as much as some may think.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks F
It was reported yesterday that Bucks GM Jon Horst wants to "gut" whatever team deals for his superstar, and it's understandable why. Giannis has been the most consistent superstar in basketball over the last few seasons, winning multiple MVP awards, a DPOY, and a Finals MVP. It's no shocker that the Greek Freak would go for what could be the biggest trade package in league history.
The Hornets would have to essentially mortgage their entire future on Antetokounmpo, but it would be well worth it. They would almost instantly become a contender, but would have to get creative filling out the roster, as part of the young core would likely have to be dealt in the trade to help match salaries and give the Bucks a more fair deal.
Giannis has a relationship already with head coach Charles Lee from Lee's days in Milwaukee, so maybe it's possible...
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics G/F
The Hornets selection has been debated as of lately, but fans seem to want Baylor's VJ Edgecombe at the pick. If the Hornets want Edgecombe at his peak, they should look no further than to Boston's Jaylen Brown.
Brown is unlikely to be available this offseason, but if he is Jeff Peterson should make the phone call. Yes, he is set to make nearly as much as LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges combined next season, but it would be well worth it. His defense and scoring would bring another level to this Hornets roster, and already has championship pedigree that the team could benefit from.
Oh, and he also has a relationship with Charles Lee already.
More realistic
Domantas Sabonis C/F
The Kings might be in a worst position than the Hornets, which is saying a lot. The Kings have no promising young players, are not good enough to win a championship, and not bad enough to secure a top selection in the draft.
It's NBA purgatory, and you have to imagine their stars are not happy with what is going on.
Domontas Sabonis would fit perfectly in Charlotte. While his rim defense is not incredible, he's one of the most impactful offensive bigs in basketball and would take playmaking pressure off of LaMelo Ball.
Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans F
It was reported around a month ago that new Pelicans GM Joe Dumars was "tasked" with moving the former number one overall pick, and who better to get him than the Hornets.
He fits the Hornets better than anybody not named Giannis Antetokounmpo on this list. He is a great paint defender, a true four, a great playmaker, and arguably the best finisher in the league besides Giannis. Zion grew up outside of Charlotte, went to Duke, and his injury history already checks all the boxes for what it's required to be a Charlotte Hornet.
Out of anybody listed, Zion might be the one that is the most realistic and could be the most exciting.
