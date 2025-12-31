Why trading LaMelo Ball could cost the Hornets more than just talent

The Charlotte Hornets don't seem to want to give up LaMelo Ball. As of now, no one's twisting their arm or calling them endlessly to try and see if they can't poach the guard. League-wide, his value is not as high as one might think.

However, there have been trade rumors. Ball denied them, but there were literal reports that he was open to a trade. Furthermore, Ball's health remains an issue, and his efficiency has tanked this year overall.

Despite that, and despite maybe more than one reason to move on from the talented but enigmatic and injury-prone guard, the Hornets have one major reason they can't, and NBA insider Rob Mahoney just hit the nail on the head.

🎙️ @RobMahoney: "LaMelo Ball, not just for his vision and creativity, remains one of the preeminent draws in the league... one of the very few players who will actually get people (and not just people, but young people) watching NBA basketball."



This was very true last year. Ball led the East in the fan vote for the All-Star Game. That's huge in a conference with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, and others.

And while that sort of thing wouldn't matter much to the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, or even the Chicago Bulls, it matters to the Hornets.

"That is a huge and powerful thing, especially for a small-market franchise, and I would guess is a huge reason why a team like Charlotte would be so loath to give him up," Mahoney continued. "Because if it does work, it will work in a way that will be more important than even a better player who is less of a draw would be."

If the Hornets do manage to trade him and get back a good player, say in a guard for guard swap with Trae Young, the Hornets might end up with a better player, but they would lose fans and revenue as a result.

If the Hornets are able to make it work with Ball, then they will not only end up as a good team, but they'll draw fans in like never before. Being good is one thing. Having LaMelo Ball is one thing. Both at the same time, which may or may not be possible, is another entirely.

