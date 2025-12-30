Hornets two-game win streak snapped, fall to Milwaukee despite Miller's big night

After two days off, the Charlotte Hornets were back in action on their home floor, taking on the underwhelming Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hornets were coming off two straight wins, yet, would be without rookie sensation Kon Knueppel for the first time this season, as the Hornets' star left Friday night's game against Orlando with an ankle injury late in the first half.

The Hornets were able to (slightly) contain superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in Monday night's matchup, as the former two-time MVP recorded just 24 points in 25 minutes.

It was not Antetokounmpo the Hornets should have been concerned about, though, but the others in Milwaukee.

Kevin Porter Jr recorded 15 points and 11 assists, Bobby Portis scored 25 points with 5 threes, and Myles Turner recorded 23 points, and their 16 threes with just 8 turnovers was too much for the Hornets to handle, regardless of how Giannis performed.

The Hornets held an early first half double-digit lead, but the team put together a rough-shooting third quarter that brought the Bucks back into the ballgame, giving them their own double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets were able to put together a late-fourth quarter run to get them back in the ballgame, but they had dug themselves into a hole that they were unable to climb out of late into the game.

The Hornets two-game win streak ended with a 123-113 loss, and the team fell to 11-21 on the season.

The Hornets will be back in action on New Year's Eve, taking on the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte's own Steph Curry in a Wednesday matinee.

Brandon Miller

A season-best performance for Brandon Miller on Monday night, who recorded a season-high 31 points in the Hornets loss to Milwaukee.

He also added 8 rebounds and 5 assists, adding to his season averages of 3.7 and 3.3

Miller has been exceptional as of late, seeing improvements in his points, turnovers, true-shooting percentage, three-point percentage, two-point percentage, steals, and blocks over his last five games.

"Trying to make every winning play, trying to help my teammates out, just putting our teammates in the best position to win the ballgame," Miller said during his postgame press conference.

