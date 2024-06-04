All Hornets

Hornets Consensus Mock Draft v2.0 - Projections Are Split

Who are the top 8 draft outlets projecting the Hornets select at #6 in the 2024 Draft

James Plowright

Following the draft combine and College withdrawal deadline, a new wave of NBA mock drafts have been published. This consensus mock draft only includes picks from reputable draft outlets with a multi-year track record for scouting and covering the draft.

Some outlets were included in Consensus Mock v1.0 but not in this issues due to not updating their mock sice v1.0, these include; The Athletic (Sam Vecenie), SB Nation (Ricky O'Donnell), USA Today (Bryan Kalbrosky )

Outlet

Player

ESPN (Jonathan Givony)

Rob Dillingham

All Hornets (James Plowright)

Stephon Castle

The Ringer (Kevin O'Conner)

Stephon Castle

No Ceilings (Tyler Rucker)

Stephon Castle

Yahoo! Sports (Krysten Peek)

Matas Buzelis

Bleacher Report (Jon Wasserman)

Donovan Clingan

CBS Sports (Kyle Boone)

Tidjane Salaun

Clutch Points (Brett Siegall)

Donovan Clingan

Analysis

After the draft lottery, Stephon Castle was a popular pick for the Hornets, with 6 out of 10 mock drafts projecting him there. However, while Castle still has a majority with 3/8 selections, the projections have become more mixed, there is no longer a strong consensus. Some mock drafts have Castle now being selected in the top five , while others are unsure about the Hornets choosing him due to recent reports of his refusal to workout for teams where he won't play Point Guard.

Clingan has gathered some steam, however, multiple outlets suggest that the Hornets could draft Clingan at #6 simply to trade back later in the lottery, with Memphis, Chicago and OKC potentially interested.

Overall, there is no clear favorite for the Hornets' pick at #6. As player workouts happen and the draft gets closer, things might become clearer. However, the uncertainty and unpredictability could continue right up until the Hornets make their selection.

