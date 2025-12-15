NBA insider makes Kon Knueppel declaration, but it doesn't mean what you think

In the last two games, without LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has carried the team. They're 1-1 in those games, suffering a tough, close loss to the Chicago Bulls and upsetting the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In those games, Knueppel is averaging 31 points, six assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 57.5% shooting (42.1% from three). Overall, Knueppel's numbers are great this season, and he has seemingly played his way into franchise face conversations.

Since being drafted, LaMelo Ball has held that title, but one insider has stated now that it's Knueppel's team. It's hard to argue when the rookie has arguably been better and healthier than his veteran teammate (and Brandon Miller, for that matter).

🎧 @MikeAScotto: "Kon Knueppel has essentially become the face of the franchise."



"To my understanding, they still want to see what it looks like with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel and Miles Bridges. They think if they're healthy, they could be a play-in team." 👀 pic.twitter.com/MuEyscZZfS — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) December 15, 2025

Mike Scotto said, "Kon Knueppel has essentially become the face of the franchise... To my understanding, they still want to see what it looks like with LaMelo, Brandon Miller, who has also been hurt, Kon Knueppel, and the rest of that team... They think if they're healthy, they could be a play-in team. But again, a big if."

That statement, which most would probably agree with now, that it's Knueppel's team now would imply that the expensive, inefficient, and injured star is expendable. Since Ball went down, the team has actually been pretty competitive, and Knueppel's looked fantastic.

So that should mean Ball is no longer needed, right? Not necessarily. Knueppel has been wonderful at so many aspects of the game, but his shooting is still what reigns supreme. And his shooting is always going to be maximized by a gifted passer.

Dec 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

For now, that's Ball. Say what you want about his shooting woes and injuries, but when he's on the floor, there just aren't that many more creative and gifted passers in the NBA. He can get Knueppel open shots better than anyone the Hornets have.

So for that reason, the Hornets ought to pump the brakes, even if their $203.85 million man is now second fiddle in the hierarchy. This team, and that includes the Knueppel selection, is still built around Ball.

Finding a creative, high-level passer is not going to be easy, so at least while they can still stomach the injuries and poor shooting, there's no need to move on from Ball.

