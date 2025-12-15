NBA insider makes Kon Knueppel declaration, but it doesn't mean what you think
In this story:
In the last two games, without LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has carried the team. They're 1-1 in those games, suffering a tough, close loss to the Chicago Bulls and upsetting the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In those games, Knueppel is averaging 31 points, six assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 57.5% shooting (42.1% from three). Overall, Knueppel's numbers are great this season, and he has seemingly played his way into franchise face conversations.
Since being drafted, LaMelo Ball has held that title, but one insider has stated now that it's Knueppel's team. It's hard to argue when the rookie has arguably been better and healthier than his veteran teammate (and Brandon Miller, for that matter).
Mike Scotto said, "Kon Knueppel has essentially become the face of the franchise... To my understanding, they still want to see what it looks like with LaMelo, Brandon Miller, who has also been hurt, Kon Knueppel, and the rest of that team... They think if they're healthy, they could be a play-in team. But again, a big if."
That statement, which most would probably agree with now, that it's Knueppel's team now would imply that the expensive, inefficient, and injured star is expendable. Since Ball went down, the team has actually been pretty competitive, and Knueppel's looked fantastic.
So that should mean Ball is no longer needed, right? Not necessarily. Knueppel has been wonderful at so many aspects of the game, but his shooting is still what reigns supreme. And his shooting is always going to be maximized by a gifted passer.
For now, that's Ball. Say what you want about his shooting woes and injuries, but when he's on the floor, there just aren't that many more creative and gifted passers in the NBA. He can get Knueppel open shots better than anyone the Hornets have.
So for that reason, the Hornets ought to pump the brakes, even if their $203.85 million man is now second fiddle in the hierarchy. This team, and that includes the Knueppel selection, is still built around Ball.
Finding a creative, high-level passer is not going to be easy, so at least while they can still stomach the injuries and poor shooting, there's no need to move on from Ball.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Hornets fall to Bulls despite Miles Bridges and Kon Knueppel outbursts on Friday
What Josh Green's impending return will mean for the Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball fall out of prestige group but one Hornets star joins
Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI