Hornets fans react to not landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft
Letdown.
It's an annual occurrence for Charlotte Hornets fans.
The season, draft lottery, the draft itself, free agency, etc. In just about every facet of the game, Hornets fans are often left wondering what they did to the basketball gods to be dealt the pain they suffer yearly.
I have to give the fans credit, though. Every year, they do their best to be optimistic, thinking this season or draft lottery is going to be the year the fortune swings in their favor, only to experience the same excruciating result.
When the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz were announced as the sixth and fifth overall picks in last night's lottery, the Hornets had the highest odds of the four teams remaining to land the top pick. Instead, they were the next team announced, picking fourth.
For a moment, Hornets fans let that feeling of hope creep in once again. When Mark Tatum said, "The fourth pick of the 2025 NBA draft goes to...the Charlotte Hornets," the all-too-familiar disappointing feeling spread throughout the fanbase.
You can hear the pain in the fans' reaction to landing the fourth pick at the team's lottery party at Legion Brewing.
Will the Hornets ever see the ping-pong balls bounce in their favor? Will their young core ever stay healthy? At some point, this thing has to swing in the other direction, right?
