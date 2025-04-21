Possible Hornets franchise-changer Cooper Flagg declares for the NBA Draft
During the 2024-25 season, Duke basketball star and projected No. 1 overall pick, Cooper Flagg, turned heads around the country and not because of his play. When the Cameron Crazies chanted, "One more year" over and over at the tail end of their blowout win over Wake Forest, Flagg appeared to have responded, "run it back."
In his postgame interview, Flagg stated that he had not made a decision about his future and that he was living in the present, taking things one day at a time.
Typically, when a player of Flagg's caliber reaches the end of his freshman season, it's a foregone conclusion that he's off to the draft. With the way college athletics is currently set up, there's no guarantee of that. Schools can offer players millions of dollars to return, and Duke is a program that can certainly throw out a respectable offer.
Even then, it's still too big of a risk, and on Monday morning, Flagg put the speculation (if any) to bed by officially declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets finished this season with the three worst records in the NBA, meaning they each have a 14% chance (the highest possible) to land the No. 1 overall selection in the draft lottery.
The Hornets have come oh so close to landing the top pick on several occasions and, unfortunately, missed out on some generational talents such as Shaquille O'Neal, Dwight Howard, and Anthony Davis.
Charlotte has a strong young core, which consists of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams. Obviously, the one thing that continues to get in this group's way is injuries. They haven't played much basketball together, which has prevented the basketball world from seeing what they're truly capable of. If they can stay on the floor and are able to add Cooper Flagg to the mix...watch out.
