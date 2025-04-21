Josh Okogie believes the Hornets' young core is among the best in the NBA
During exit interviews, one Hornets player went out of his way to recognize some of the team's top young talent.
Veteran guard Josh Okogie showed some love to the team’s core group of players, highlighting their versatility.
“This is one of the most well-balanced core groups that I've been a part of,” Okogie said. “You have passing, defense, rim protection, guys who can shoot.”
It might be tough to focus on the team's positive aspects fresh off a 19-63 season, but Okogie makes a valid point. Charlotte’s top four players (LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and Miles Bridges) all bring their own unique skillsets to the table.
While those four have flashed their talent, Okogie also pointed out that the group has struggled to stay healthy.
“If those four can be on the court at the same time and be healthy, the sky’s the limit for this organization,” he said.
This season, the four players missed 100 combined games, an alarming figure for a team that is looking to build around its young talent.
As next season approaches, the Hornets group of stars should have the opportunity to properly recover and continue to develop more chemistry as an overall unit.
If that group can manage to stay healthy for a full season, the Hornets would have three 20+ point-per-game scorers (Ball, Miller, Bridges) and a double-double machine in Mark Williams.
While the results aren’t there yet, Hornets fans should take comfort in knowing that the pieces are in place for future success.
