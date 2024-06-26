Second Round Sleeper: Pelle Larsson
Welcome to part two of the Second Round sleeper series. If you missed part one on Oso Ighodaro, you can find it HERE. Before we go right into part two, let me ask you a question: Does the name Jefferey Taylor ring a bell?
He played for Charlotte from 2012 to 2015 and is the only name on the list titled “Swedish players in Hornets history”. A second entry might appear soon, as Nacka-Native Pelle Larsson is projected to go in the second round.
Coming fresh off of a third round NCAA tournament exit with Arizona, where he spent the last three years in Tucson after transferring from Utah, Larsson finished Top five in points (12.8), rebounds (4.1), and assists (3.7) on his team. Is he the versatile role player who is worth taking a shot at?
Pelle Larsson – Age 23.32 – SG – Arizona – Height 6'6.5'' - Wingspan 6'7.5'' - Weight 212 lbs
Strengths
A member of the All-Pac 12 Second Team last season, Larsson dished out the sixth most assists per game in the whole conference, even though he only finished 8th in Usage Rate on his team. He can make his own shot, being a threat from anywhere on the floor and acts as a capable secondary ball handler.
Athletically, Pelle profited from his solid jumping ability and quick first step, allowing him to blow by defenders on closeouts and be effective as an off-ball cutter. When he wasn’t slashing to the rim, he found success as spotting up thanks to his impressive 42.2% on catch and shoots.
On defense, the Swede did a solid job, especially on-ball. Thanks to his high activity, he was able to be disruptive and cause ball handlers some trouble. That energy shows in every part of his game, whether he's fighting for rebounds or diving after loose balls.
Weaknesses
Even with a well-rounded game like Larssons’, there is some realistic room for improvement. For starters, he lacks physicality and will struggle when matched up with NBA calibre athletes. On defense, he had a tendency to gamble for steals and overhelped off his man.
The biggest qualm with Pelle might simply be his age. At 23 years old, there is not a huge amount of upside left for him to tap into. His ceiling currently looks like being a good role player, but that might not be enough to get picked ahead of younger prospects with more potential left in them.
Fit With the Charlotte Hornets
Every team could use someone with Larsson's skills. But just how much Charlotte could use them is up in the air. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Vasilije Micic, Tre Mann and the incoming 6th pick, it looks to be a crowded back-court in the Queen City. That could force Pelle into an off-ball wing role, which he can do, but would limit the playmaking aspect of his game which is one of his strengths.