Should the Hornets be calling about moving up to the second pick in the NBA Draft?
The number two overall pick will almost certainly be Rutgers' star guard Dylan Harper, a player which many have compared to the likes of Cade Cunningham and James Harden.
When the NBA Draft Lottery began, nearly every single team in the lottery could use his play. The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors all could use a top guard.
There was one team in the entire lottery who had almost no use for a guard: the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs dealt for Sacramento Kings' star De'Aaron Fox at the deadline, and Stephon Castle had just won Rookie of the Year. They were set at the one and two guard position going forward.
Naturally, the franchise landed the number two selection in the draft.
The Spurs could take one of the top forwards, Rutgers' Ace Bailey and Baylor's VJ Edgecombe, but the value from Harper is signifcantly higher than either of these two. It would be in the Spurs best interest to move the selection, whether it be back to three or four, or for a proven player.
So, should the Charlotte Hornets be calling new President of Basketball Operations Gregg Popovich to see what it would take to move up from four to two?
The Hornets have several different directions they could take if they want to do this. The franchise player, LaMelo Ball, is already the team's lead ball-handler and one of the best playmakers in the sport. If the team decides they want to pair Ball with Harper, it would take double teams and constant ball-handling/playmaking pressure off of LaMelo.
On the other hand, it would create redundancy with a player similar to Ball, and getting one of Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe may be better for the franchise going forward.
To acquire the selection from the Spurs in the first place, they would have to send a package that would interest San Antonio. This is where it becomes extremely difficult.
First, the Hornets would likely need to send an extra player and draft capital that would make the deal logical. The trade market this year is expected to be extremely strong, and Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant are of more value to the Spurs than Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe.
In this scenario, imagine the Spurs cannot land one of the top talents around the league, and want to go with Edgecombe or Bailey.
Where the deal becomes difficult is managing the cap. The Spurs do not have many movable contracts, which creates a difficulty for the Hornets, who do. In that same breath, the Hornets do not have anybody that the Spurs might want to make up money for to trade with... except for Brandon Miller.
The Hornets likely do not want to move Miller this offseason, and even so a Miller/pick four for pick two selection still has difficulties: the Spurs can only take $250k back in a deal where they send out no players. They could send out Harrison Barnes, but even so the Hornets are unlikely to deal Miller.
If the Hornets are set on trading up, and the Spurs decide to simply get 4 + capital, a realistic package could involve the Hornets sending one of their second round selections this year, Dallas' first round selection next year, and a pick swap in a few seasons.
It would be the most realistic deal that both teams can make, and would allow the Hornets to select Rutgers' Dylan Harper.
