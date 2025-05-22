Three unexpected selections the Charlotte Hornets could make in the first round of the NBA Draft
Most people have the Charlotte Hornets' potential selections at number four boiled down to four possible players: VJ Edgecombe, the favorite, Ace Bailey, the upside swing, Tre Johnson, the flamethrower, or Kon Knueppel, the safe option.
Although a betting man would be safe if they wagered on Charlotte's eventual pick to be one of those four players, there's no such thing as a sure thing. The NBA Draft is 34 days away and there are enough twists and turns left in the process to make Carowinds look like a jungle gym.
Allow me to play devil's advocate and think about Charlotte's options outside of those four players. Who could they target? Let's discuss.
Noe Essengue - Forward - Ratiopharm Ulm
This would be akin to Charlotte selecting Tidjane Salaün with the sixth overall pick in last season's draft.
Essengue is a late riser in the process now that the college season has wrapped up and scouts are diving deep into the European league's playoff tilts. The French forward has developed into a tantalizing two-way prospect who is peaking at the right time: weeks before getting a life-altering call from an NBA team. Essengue's film is littered with disruptive defensive highlights, passing flashes well beyond his years, and a smooth, projectable jump shot.
His statistics won't blow you away, and much like Salaün, the beauty of Essengue is in the eye of the beholder. The Hornets likely aren't set to compete for the playoffs in 2025 and are firmly in talent acquisition mode. If Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee develop a liking for Essengue and believe he has the highest non-Flagg ceiling in the draft, would it be so shocking for them to select him at number four overall?
Collin Murray-Boyles - Forward - South Carolina
Murray-Boyles is your favorite draft analyst's favorite draft prospect. The versatile South Carolina Gamecock has a tasty two-way game that shines on the defensive end.
Comparing any prospect to future Hall of Famer Draymond Green is a kiss of death, but CMB does feel Draymond-esque. He's got enough size to bang on the interior with bigger players (Murray-Boyles measured 6'6.5" tall with a 7' wingspan at the Combine last week), while boasting enough lateral agility to hang on the perimeter with jitterbug guards.
The second-team All-SEC forward's defensive versatility is his calling card, but his visionary passing skills and old man pump fake game are nothing to scoff at. Although he averaged 16.8 points as a college sophomore, there are questions about his ability to impact winning on offense. He doesn't shoot it particularly well, he's reliant on his dominant left hand, and he's not one to create advantages for his teammates with the ball in his hands.
However, CMB is a bruising screener, high-level passer, and the type of big-bodied perimeter hub like Grant Williams, a veteran who played a key role in Charles Lee's offense before he went down with a knee injury.
Carter Bryant - Forward - Arizona
Bryant is a total wild card.
He came off the bench for the Arizona Wildcats and functioned as a depth cog in Tommy Lloyd's machine in the desert. His college statists (19.3 minutes per game, 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1 block) don't scream 'fourth overall selection in a talent-rich draft,' but the film says otherwise.
Bryant shined in his limited role, doing all of the little things to elevate Arizona's floor. Think of Bryant like Hornets great Marvin Williams: elite role player who locks down opposing wings and shoots the cover off the ball. Again, Bryant wouldn't be a sexy selection at number four, but folks who spent time with him at last week's combine raved about his motor, mindset, and desire to make a different on an NBA team.
Sounds like a Charles Lee guy to me.
