Could the Charlotte Hornets target this blossoming scorer in free agency?
While it's unlikely that the Hornets will make a tremendous splash in free agency, there will be players available that can help steer Charlotte’s rebuild in the right direction.
This team has more serious needs to address than adding another capable scorer, but they would benefit from rounding out their team with players who bring diverse skill sets.
One two-way player who made impressive strides last season is Philadelphia 76ers restricted free agent shooting guard Quentin Grimes. The Houston product had already established himself as a solid “three-and-D” role player through his first three seasons, but injuries gave him the chance to unlock his true potential as an offensive playmaker.
Before being traded to the 76ers, Grimes was averaging just 10.2 points and 2.1 assists per game with the Dallas Mavericks. Following season-ending injuries to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, Grimes stepped up and doubled his averages (21.9 points and 5.2 assists per game) while filling in as Philadelphia’s primary scorer.
Although the improved scoring adds a new dimension to his NBA game, Grimes showcased his scoring ability (17.8 ppg) while leading Houston to the Final Four in 2021, earning AP All-American honors.
Since entering the league, he has played on teams with dynamic scorers (Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham), forcing him to take a backseat and emphasize his role as a defender and occasional three-point shooter.
Grimes can potentially fill in as Charlotte’s shooting guard, or be their top scorer off the bench, while LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller handle the bulk of the scoring for the Hornets' first team.
Charlotte already has a backup guard on their roster who has flashed some impressive scoring ability, albeit in a small sample size. Tre Mann will also be a restricted free agent this offseason, and he should draw attention from teams after posting a career-high in scoring (14.1 ppg) before his season was cut short due to injury.
While they already have a solid scorer on their roster, Grimes should be viewed as the better option due to his defensive capabilities and tendency to stay healthy throughout his career.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What is Mark Williams' trade value now after Hornets-Lakers debacle?
Three unexpected selections the Charlotte Hornets could make in the first round of the NBA Draft
Heat urged to try and convince Charlotte to remove protection on future draft pick
Looking back on the Hornets 2018 draft night trade that still stings