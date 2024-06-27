Why The Hornets Drafted KJ Simpson
The Hornets zeroed in on Colorado point guard KJ Simpson with the 42nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Standing at a hair over 6ft, Simpson will be the smallest player every time he steps on an NBA court.
The Junior averaged 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals. He shot 43.4% from 3-point range (and 41.7% on 3s off the dribble, per Synergy Sports). He shot 58.5% at the rim. Despite teammates Cody Williams (10th) Tristan Da-Silva (18th) being selected ahead of him, it was Simpson who was the team's best player and earned 1st-team All-Pac-12 honors. Simpson was also one of the best players at June's Draft Combine, earning praise for his two-way play.
Looking at the Hornets roster, you might think they don't need another guard. They have plenty of guards, including LaMelo Ball, Vasilijie Micic, Tre Mann, Seth Curry, Nick Smith Jr., and maybe Reggie Jackson. However, only Ball and Micic are true point guards. Now, you can add Simpson to that list.
The Hornets have struggled to have a competent developmental guard prospect since Devonte Graham. The lack of an experienced, competent ball handler has shown up as an issue in both the Summer League and G-League in recent years. Simpson is the perfect guard that could not only potentially earn a Jose Alvarado type role in the NBA, but also help raise the level of those around him in the G-League.
Frankly, the calibre of players on two-way contracts with the Hornets has always been dreadful in recent years. Having two of the three two-way contracts filled with undrafted free agents in Leaky Black and Marques Bolden isn't how a rebuilding team should be structuring their roster. Simpson will likely take one of their spots and try and show that despite his limited stature, he can play at an NBA level.
For Head Coach Charles Lee, he might see shades of Payton Pritchard in Simpson's game. A tough, undersized guard who can score and playmake on a second unit. TJ McConnell and Immanual Quickley are other potential high end comparisons.
Overall, the Hornets didn't swing for a risky upside pick in the second round. They went for a mature, well experienced guard, but that is exactly what this roster needed.