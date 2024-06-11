Hornets Free Agency Target: Saddiq Bey (RFA)
Age: 25 Height: 6’8 Position: SF/PF Previous Annual Salary: $3.3 (RFA)
Scouting Report
Bey is a strong and unathletic forward who primarily plays small forward but has shown he is capable to play power forward as well thanks to his physicality. His primary offensive value comes as a microwave scorer and dynamic floor spacer. While his 35.2% 3-point percentage won’t raise any eyebrows, Bey’s attempt rate is high and his shot diet difficult. He brings a unique combination of difficult shot making from the perimeter, with a refined interior game in which he uses his size in the paint to take advantage of mismatches.
Defensively, Bey is an good rebounder pulling in 5.2 rebounds per game, he has good strength and toughness being able to guard twos, threes and fours. Bey isn’t a rim protector, but puts his 6’11 wingspan to good use disrupting opposing wings and closing out well, even if his lack of foot speed on the perimeter can be exposed at times.
How 2023/24 Went…
In his first full season in Atlanta, Bey forced his way into the starting unit after 15 games, emerging as a legitimate third or fourth offensive option. Playing 32 mpg, he averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.2 blocks, 0.9 turnovers, while shooting 41.6% from the field and 31.6% from three.
Bey’s efficiency from beyond the arc appears to be an anomaly, with a strong track record of shooting the ball from deep.
Unfortunately, in early March Bey tore the ACL in his left knee, bad timing for a soon to be restricted free agent. With the Hawks flirting with the luxury tax, the emergence of Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin entering year three, it looks possible the Bey will leave Atlanta despite trading five 2nd round picks just 18 months ago to acquire him.
Fit With the Charlotte Hornets
With Bey recovering from ACL surgery, he is unlikely to feature in the 2024/25 season until February at the earliest. A rebuilding team like Charlotte can afford to be patient, but will Bey ever be able to recapture his form?
If he does, Bey will provide a versatile forward who could bring a valuable scoring threat. Bey has been a thirsty shot taker since entering the league, he would need to refine his role to play in the starting unit or could be better suited in a sixth man role off the bench.
After finishing his rookie contract with a serious injury, Bey is likely looking to secure himself a payday, making him a more attainable free agent for a team like Charlotte. The Atlanta Hawks have an $8.5 million qualifying offer they can choose to extend or rescind to Bey. If the Hawks were to select Risacher at #1 in the draft, that would almost certainly be the end of Bey’s time in Atlanta.