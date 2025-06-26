Jeff Peterson hints at return of restricted free agent Tre Mann
One of the Charlotte Hornets' key decisions they'll have to make this offseason is whether or not they should re-sign Tre Mann, who's a restricted free agent this summer. Mann was on the verge of a terrific career season before suffering a significant back injury, which has kept him out since November.
There haven't been too many conversations on the idea of Mann not returning due to him consistently being involved in workouts with his teammates this summer, which has been a solid indication that he could return.
That thought was only validated when President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson was asked about the future of Mann heading into free agency.
"Bringing Tre (Mann) back is a priority for us. I'm having conversations with Tre and his representation, and I don't see any reason why he's not back."- Jeff Peterson on Tre Mann
Peterson's comments indicate that Mann returning to Charlotte on a new contract could be a very high possibility, which is great since it was obvious how much the Hornets missed his scoring ability when he was out with the back injury.
Mann averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 13 games in the 2024-25 season. Without a doubt, he would've been in contention for the Sixth Man of the Year award.
Regarding his injury, a recent report by Mann's agent revealed that he's completely recovered from the back disc herniation injury, which is extremely encouraging since there had been little to no updates on his situation for much of the year.
Mann's market is much lower than it would've been due to the injury, but that may just be a huge reason why the Hornets will likely be able to retain the 24-year-old.
