Hornets draft pick Liam McNeeley discusses his fit with Charlotte
The Hornets had a very impressive draft night, which was highlighted by acquiring the 29th pick in a trade that sent Mark Williams packing his bags once again. With that pick, the Hornets selected Liam McNeeley, who became one of the main assets in the Williams deal.
McNeeley was a projected lottery pick by some draft experts, which makes it incredible that he was still available at No. 29 when the Hornets' pick came back around. The Hornets definitely were thrilled with that selection, and so was McNeeley himself as he spoke about his fit with the team.
"I think I'm a very versatile player and can be plugged into any system. I've played many different roles in my career, and I'm going to work my tail off and work as hard as anybody."- Liam McNeeley
It's always a great thing to have a player that understands how to play different roles, while also being able to be plugged into any situation.
What also helps is the fact that McNeeley is coming from UConn, where he was coached by Dan Hurley, who is definitely someone you can learn a lot from with his coaching style.
Also, with him going as late as he did in the first round, McNeeley will have a lot to prove to all of the other teams that passed up on him. He already seems to be quite motivated to work hard and earn a rotational spot.
It's hard not to feel like the Hornets hit a home-run by acquiring McNeeley in the draft, not only because he was projected higher, but also because he fits everything the Hornets are looking for in their "DNA."
