🎙️ Miles Bridges: "I love the city of Charlotte, wouldn't want to be anywhere else. Grew up here, been here since I was 20. I've been through a lot here... it's like a family to me, it's home to me."



"I want to be like Steph, Kobe, Dirk... staying and winning with a team." pic.twitter.com/6xKBBD1fBa