Should the Hornets Pursue Paul George?
Clippers star wing Paul George opted out of his contract to hit unrestricted free agency. The 34-year-old, 15-year NBA veteran has begun to schedule meeting with teams interested in bidding on his services. All we need is a report about these meetings happening in the Hamptons for this story to be a real flashback to 2016. The game we once loved is back!
With a couple of moves, the Charlotte Hornets could have enough cap space to offer Paul George the contract he desires.
Let me be clear, this is not a likely happening. George has reportedly scheduled meetings with the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Clippers. Notably omitted from the list, the Charlotte Hornets. However, if George even has a modicum of interest in playing out the twilight of his career in Charlotte, Jeff Peterson should call the nine time All-Star yesterday.
He may be 34, but George still has plenty to offer a team in 2024 and beyond. He was fifth in the league in three-pointers made with 243 long-range hits at a 41.3% clip. He was tied for fourth in the league with 113 steals. His two-way impact is still among the league’s best.
Charlotte is in desperate need of a veteran leader on and off the floor. Brandon Miller famously said that Paul George is his GOAT, how good would it be for Miller’s development to pair him on the wing with one of his idols? Rookie Tidjane Salaün could learn a thing or two from George’s game. An elite shot creator to pair with LaMelo Ball would undoubtedly bring some buzz back to the Spectrum Center, and amplify the growth of Charlotte’s star point guard.
A starting lineup of Ball, Miller, George, Grant Williams, and Mark Williams would be…the third best starting five in the East? If healthy (which is a massive if with those five players), that group could lead Charlotte to their first playoff series win in over 30 years. And who knows what happens from there? The 2021 Atlanta Hawks were a Giannis Antetekounmpo injury away from representing the East in the Finals. Why not Charlotte in 2025? That potential starting five is worth investing in. A deep playoff run would not be out of the question.
Again, this scenario is far from likely. Charlotte is admittedly taking a long-term approach with their team-building plans this offseason. The Reggie Jackson trade opened up Charlotte for business as a dumping ground for bad contracts in exchange for picks coming to the Hornets. However, if Charlotte decides to cash in their chips this summer, betting on Paul George is not a bad option.