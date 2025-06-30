Who should the Hornets target in free agency? Four names that make sense
Starting at 6 p.m. ET this evening, NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but contracts can not be signed until July 6th.
After knocking the draft out of the park and swinging a deal for Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton, Jeff Peterson is well on his way to turning this Charlotte Hornets roster around. Who is the one free agent target who makes the most sense for Charlotte? Our staff drops some ideas.
Zach Roberts: Deandrre Ayton
The Hornets suddenly find themselves a bit in need of a center. After two trades, their depth chart down low is thin. With Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner they have two potential building blocks, but a team can't really thrive on those alone at such an important position. DeAndre Ayton would be perfect, then, because he's a veteran who won't be around very long but will offer more offense than either Diabate or Kalkbrenner. He could also be fairly cheap, a big plus for a team like Charlotte.
Matt Alquiza: Day'Ron Sharpe
There are clear connections between Sharpe and Charlotte, as Jeff Peterson drafted him to Brooklyn. The big man is also a North Carolina native (Greenville) who played his college ball in a Tar Heel uniform. He plays with great energy and is the most impactful on the offensive glass, a trait that head coach Charles Lee covers. There is room in Charlotte for an impact big and Sharpe fits the mold the team is looking for like a glove.
Schuyler Callihan: Al Horford
Matt stole my thunder with Day'Ron Sharpe, so for the sake of not repeating much of what he said, I'll tip the cap in agreeance and toss out another name - Al Horford. No, it's not as flashy as Ayton or even Sharpe, for that matter, but it's a move that makes sense. Charlotte may not be able to secure Ayton, who will field interest from teams who are much closer to contention, and the same can be said for Sharpe, albeit at a different price. Horford is a short-term option that has loads of experience and can still play at a respectable level. This gives Diabate and Kalkbrenner a veteran to learn from while having a path to earning a starting role in the near future.
Owen O'Connor: Luke Kornet
Kornet, being one of the best centers on the market, is absolutely crazy from where he was a few seasons ago. The Hornets have the TMLE, which they could easily give to Kornet. His similarities to Ryan Kalkbrenner could really benefit Charles Lee’s playbook, and Kornet could help with Kalkbrenner’s development in the league. Lee and Kornet also already have a connection, and his work as a screener/lob threat could make him a fantastic center for LaMelo Ball.
