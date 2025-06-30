Decision day: Should the Charlotte Hornets hang on to Josh Okogie?
Offseason decisions are coming in a flurry for Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson, and today, he'll have to make a call on veteran wing Josh Okogie, whose contract is set to become fully guaranteed tomorrow, July 1st.
The Hornets acquired Okogie and three second-round picks from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for center Nick Richards and a second-round pick back mid-January. A hamstring injury limited his time on the floor in Charlotte, but in the 15 games (six starts) he did play, he made an impact. Okogie averaged 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 38% from the floor and 32% from three.
The energy and tenacity he brought defensively are something the Hornets badly needed and sorely missed when he was on the shelf. He's the perfect 3&D wing off the bench that needs to exist in Charles Lee's ecosystem.
So, what's the problem?
Well, two things actually. The Hornets could roster all four of their draft picks, leaving very few spots to fill. Any additional moves will likely be to address the center position after trading away Mark Williams and Jusuf Nurkic in recent days. Currently, the Hornets have Moussa Diabate and second-rounder Ryan Kalkbrenner as the only centers on the roster.
So, assuming Peterson swings a deal for a center via trade, a player will have to be involved to help match salaries. Depending on the size of the contract, Okogie could be involved. If the Hornets add a center via free agency, here's the roster breakdown without Okogie or any of the Hornets' free agents included.
PG: LaMelo Ball, Nick Smith Jr., KJ Simpson
SG: Collin Sexton, Kon Knueppel, Sion James
SF: Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Liam McNeeley
PF: Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, Tidjane Salaün
C: Veteran center (FA), Moussa Diabate, Ryan Kalkbrenner
This puts them at 15. They'll have the three two-way contracts available to them as well, but in order to keep Okogie, they would need to make a move. Nick Smith Jr. could be a trade candidate, and so could Josh Green. To court the best 15, Peterson should try everything he can to keep Okogie on board.
