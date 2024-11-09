Brandon Miller's season-high scoring output propels Hornets to exciting win versus Pacers
Eastern Conference Standings: 4th in Eastern Conference (4-5 record)
Summary
The Hornets chances looked bleak early in the third quarter after falling behind 64-51 to the Pacers, but then Brandon Miller happened. Miller poured in five threes and 17 points in the quarter to propel the Hornets to a 74-66 lead at the end of the third quarter, which capped off a 23-2 run.
After that, the Hornets never looked back as they outscored the Pacers 29-17 in the fourth quarter. Just an exciting second half from start to finish as the Hornets locked in on the defensive end and began to knock down their shots.
LaMelo Ball was lights out in the fourth quarter as he poured in 17 points. Ball had struggled throughout the game with his shot, but found a way to hit his shots when it mattered. Both Miller and Ball had 17 points in different quarters, which just shows the ecstatic future the Hornets have with these players.
Cody Martin also played a vital role in this win with 15 points and three three-pointers in 27 minutes. To add on to such a solid night, he also had a +39 plus/minus, proving h
Best of The Night - Brandon Miller
Miller had a solid outing going for him in the first half with nine points, but once the second half started, he began to feast on his defenders. Miller lit it up with 17 points in the third quarter and ended up finishing with 29 points for the game. Those 29 points were a season-high and his seven three-pointers made tied his previous career-high. Miller's five threes in the third quarter were also the most in a quarter since the 1996-1997 season.
Worst of The Night - Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton's easly season struggles continued as he had a rough outing in Charlotte. Haliburton had just six points and directed to Indiana's offensive t= just 83 points. This clip pretty much sums up not only Haliburton's night, but also his season.
Stat of the Night - Moussa Diabate Career Night on Glass
On a night with a ton of ridiculous statistics, Moussa Diabate set possibly one of the craziest statlines of the season. Diabate has been relatively solid for most of the season, but never had a performance as important as tonight. Diabate finished the game with zero points, zero assists, 15 rebounds, and three blocks. Not only that, but Diabate also finished the game with a +34 plus/minus in the game. The Hornets desperately needed a performance like this with Nick Richards and Mark Williams out for an extended period of time.
Highlight of the Night - Miller's Miraculous Three Points + Hornets Big Run
The Hornets next game will be on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. est as the Hornets will travel to Philadelphia looking to extend their winning streak to three straight games.