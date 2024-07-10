Hornets Finish Undefeated in California Classic with 86-82 Win Over Kings
Sacramento, CA - In a hard-fought game the Hornets pulled out a 86-82 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Both teams were undefeated coming into the game, but the Hornets leave Sacramento with a 3-0 record heading to Las Vegas.
It's hard to imagine the Hornets winning this game without Bryce McGowens who finished the game with 29 points. In fact, the Hornets most likely would've lost this game without him. McGowens got the Hornets going in the first quarter as he scored eight of the Hornets first 10 points of the game.
McGowens not only started the game on fire, but also ended the game on a heater. He knocked in 12 fourth quarter points at crucial points in the game. Below are the highlights from the guard's huge 29-point performance.
The Hornets led after the first quarter 20-17 before the Kings went on to take a 45-40 lead at halftime. Charlotte was held without a single three-pointer made in the first half. Jake Stephens was the first Hornet to knock down a jumper from long-range. The Hornets were 0-11 from downtown before this shot from Stephens.
This game could've looked much different if the Hornets didn't have their dominant start to the second half. In the third quarter the Hornets outscored the Kings 24-9.
Throughout the quarter, the Hornets showed maturity and physicality to be able to battle back into the game after trailing. As new Hornets coach Charles Lee mentioned, "you have to let your defense control your offense, not the other way around." The Hornets did just that, which helped Charlotte to close the third quarter with a 64-54 edge.
However, the Kings weren't done fighting as they came up with their own 12-2 run to tie the game at 66. More impressively the Hornets were able to hold off the Kings with their pesky defense and late clock three-pointers. McGowens hit some timely shots in the fourth quarter for Charlotte.
McGowens wasn't the only Hornets player to make a difference as Zavier Simpson poured in 17 points, while also notching another game with zero turnovers. Simpson impressively only had one turnover across the three games for the Hornets.
Jake Stephens also had a solid night once again for the Hornets as he achieved a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes of action. Stephens has been one of the Hornets bright spots and has had to step up with the injury to Mouhamadou Gueye, who suffered an ankle injury versus Team China.
Nick Smith Jr has struggled with his shot in the Summer League thus far, but has definitely been very impactful on both sides of the ball and very active. Smith Jr poured in 11 points and 5 rebounds for the Hornets.
The Hornets couldn't have asked for a better California Classic with a 3-0 record with wins over San Antonio, Team China, and Sacramento. The Hornets now set their sights on Las Vegas as Charlotte holds a plethora of momentum. The Hornets are expected to see their #6 pick Tidjane Salaun make his first appearance as a Charlotte Hornet. As well, Brandon Miller is on the roster to compete with the team in Las Vegas.
The Hornets next game will be played Saturday versus the New York Knicks at 5:00 p.m est.