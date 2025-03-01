Hornets release another long injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup
Something that feels like it has been said every single game:
The Charlotte Hornets once again have a long injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Washington Wizards.
LaMelo has missed the previous two games due to soreness in his right ankle. The youngest Ball brother suffered the ankle injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 27th which caused him to miss multiple games. LaMelo should be trending in the right direction to play, but if not we could see minutes from the newly signed Malachi Flynn.
Nurkic's illness kept him out the previous game against Dallas, but he may have had some symptoms during the game before that where he was a DNP - CD. Nurkic has played all but his last two games for the Hornets, and if he does not play again tonight it would be another high minute night for Mark Williams and Moussa Diabate.
As for Tidjane Salaün, the rookie has also missed the previous two games, as he nurses a right ankle injury. Salaün has had a disappointing rookie season, averaging 5.1 points a night on 30.5% from the field and 27.0% from three.
The Hornets will play their first home game since the All-Star break against the league-worst Wizards at 6:00 PM tonight.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Former Charlotte Hornet signs with European powerhouse
What does the ESPN BPI say about the Hornets chances to finally beat the Wizards?
The Charlotte Hornets' fatal flaw has been exposed during their historic losing streak