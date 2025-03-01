Former Charlotte Hornet signs with European powerhouse
It was announced on Wednesday afternoon that combo-guard Isaiah Wong has signed with Lithuanian EuroLeague club Zalgiris Kaunas. The 24-year-old spent a large portion of the season with the Charlotte Hornets before being waived on February 13th. He now joins former University of North Carolina player Brady Manek on a team making a push for the playoffs in the EuroLeague.
Initially a late second-round selection by Indiana in 2023, the Pacers didn't see much use in Wong and allowed his two-way contract to expire after one year. Following a short stint with Utah's G-League affiliate, the Hornets picked him up on a two-way contract in early December amidst the injuries of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Tre Mann.
Wong's stats with Charlotte this year: 20g | 13.3mpg | 6ppg | 1.6rpg | 1.4apg | 39.4%3pt
Expectations were understandably low for Wong, but he quickly made a noticeable impact, establishing himself as a solid, low-volume three-point shooter. His offensive skillset didn't stand out much otherwise, but he did give the Hornets a valid ballhandling option at a time where they desperately needed those.
Defensively, the former Miami Hurricane also held his own, considering his lack of size and weight. Out of all players who racked up double-digit games for the Hornets this season, Wong has by far the best defensive rating at 102.6.
Wong's best performance in the purple and teal came in his second-to-last game, when the Hornets visited Detroit on February 9th with a slew of injuries to worry about. But an unlikely trio stepped it up, as Miles Bridges (30pts), Seth Curry (26pts), and Isaiah (17pts) kept Charlotte close in a 102-112 loss.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What does the ESPN BPI say about the Hornets chances to finally beat the Wizards?
The Charlotte Hornets' fatal flaw has been exposed during their historic losing streak
Former NBA All-Star says Hornets need more veterans