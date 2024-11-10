All Hornets

Hornets Stick With Winning Formula, Starting Five Remains The Same

Tidjane Salaun and Taj Gibson remain in the Hornets' starting lineup following a spate of injuries to Charlotte's front court

James Plowright

Nov 4, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) backs toward the basket as Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets have named their same starting five for a third consecutive game in a row for the first time all season. Rookie Tidjane Salaun remains in the starting unit, with Lee preferring his fit with the starters in a lower usage role. meanwhile, the 39 year old Taj Gibson starts his third game in a row for the first time since the 2021 playoffs.

Charlotte Hornets starting five:

PG: LaMelo Ball
SG: Brandon Miller
SF: Josh Green
PF: Tidjane Salaün
C: Taj Gibson

Philadelphia 76ers starting five:

PG: Kyle Lowry
SG: Kelly Oubre
SF: Paul George
PF: Caleb Martin
C: Andre Drummond

Hornets fans can catch tonight's action on the FanDuel Sports Network or it's accompanying app. The game tips off from the Wells Fargo Center at 7 P.M. Charlotte's next action will come on Tuesday night when they travel to Orlando to take on the reeling Magic following the loss of Banchero to injury.

Published
James Plowright
