Hornets Stick With Winning Formula, Starting Five Remains The Same
The Charlotte Hornets have named their same starting five for a third consecutive game in a row for the first time all season. Rookie Tidjane Salaun remains in the starting unit, with Lee preferring his fit with the starters in a lower usage role. meanwhile, the 39 year old Taj Gibson starts his third game in a row for the first time since the 2021 playoffs.
Charlotte Hornets starting five:
PG: LaMelo Ball
SG: Brandon Miller
SF: Josh Green
PF: Tidjane Salaün
C: Taj Gibson
Philadelphia 76ers starting five:
PG: Kyle Lowry
SG: Kelly Oubre
SF: Paul George
PF: Caleb Martin
C: Andre Drummond
Hornets fans can catch tonight's action on the FanDuel Sports Network or it's accompanying app. The game tips off from the Wells Fargo Center at 7 P.M. Charlotte's next action will come on Tuesday night when they travel to Orlando to take on the reeling Magic following the loss of Banchero to injury.
