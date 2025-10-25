Hornets swtich up starting five for road matchup vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The Bugs are back in action tonight, taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first night of a back-to-back.
Moments ago, both the Hornets and Sixers revealed who will be the first group on the floor. For Charles Lee, he's running it back with the same five.
The Five for the Hive
PG LaMelo Ball
With all of the eyes on the rookies Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner, plus the return of Brandon Miller and the first game for Collin Sexton in Charlotte, LaMelo's 20-point performance flew a little under the radar. Ball also dished out eight assists and pulled down a pair of rebounds.
SG Collin Sexton
Kon Knueppel, the 4th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, had an impressive debut, registering 11 points and five rebounds, shooting the ball at an extremely efficient 66% clip, including a 3/4 night from beyond the arc. Sexton also had a pretty solid game off the bench in the opener and tonight, he'll get the start.
SF Brandon Miller
In his first official game back since his wrist injury last January, Miller led the Bugs with 25 points in the win over Brooklyn. Seven of his points came from the charity stripe, and while he didn't shoot it well from range, he didn't look rusty. He also dished out seven assists.
PF Miles Bridges
Much like LaMelo's stat line, Bridges quietly recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four assists and a steal. It was also a really good shooting night for Miles, connecting on 6/11 attempts from the floor and 3/6 from deep.
C Ryan Kalkbrenner
Kalkbrenner getting the start over Moussa Diabate was a bit of a surprise to everyone, but he proved Charles Lee right, collecting a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds). Diabate also had a strong showing, going for 13 and nine, so Lee has a strong duo to work with at the five spot.
Starters for the 76ers
G Tyrese Maxey
G VJ Edgecombe
F Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Dominick Barlow
C Joel Embiid
The Hornets and 76ers will tip things off at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
First Hornets road trip sees clash with Maxey, Embiid, and a record-breaking rookie
How to watch Hornets vs. 76ers: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
Situational or bona fide starters? Charles Lee details decision to start two rookies