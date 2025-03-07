Is there a chance the Hornets miraculously upset the Cavaliers? The ESPN BPI weighs in
The Charlotte Hornets (14-47) are at home this evening as the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-10) come to town. The Cavaliers currently lead the season series 3-0, flipping the script on what was a 2-1 series victory for the Hornets last season.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 6.6% chance at victory this evening.
Considering the crate-sized difference between these teams at the moment, this season-low in odds for the Hornets should come as no surprise. Not only do the Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA, but they have already clinched their playoff spot with 20 games still to play. Meanwhile, the Hornets have fallen hard as of late, now just two games ahead of the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the league.
Charlotte's recent games
The Hornets have lost eight straight coming into the game, but even that does not tell the whole story.
During the losing streak, the Hornets are dead last in the NBA in offensive rating. In fact, the difference between the Hornets' 97.9 offensive rating over that stretch and the 29th-ranked team at 106.6 is greater than the difference between the 29th-ranked team and the 17th-ranked team at 115.2.
The defensive end of things has only been marginally better, where the team ranks 29th in the league by allowing 121.7 points per 100 possessions.
Cleveland's recent games
When it comes to how these teams are performing at the moment, the difference is crater-sized.
Over the current 12-game win streak, the Cavaliers rank first in the NBA in offensive rating and fourth in defensive rating. When looking for well-rounded team basketball, the Cavaliers are the marquee example in the league. Donovan Mitchell has been especially effective as of late, averaging 26.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1 steal per game on 51/38/81 shooting splits since the last time the Cavaliers lost a game.
ehind his leadership, the Cavaliers are perhaps the most dangerous roster in the NBA.
