Mark Williams gets real about the Charlotte Hornets' struggles, lack of confidence
To describe the Charlotte Hornets season as "long" or disastrous is mild, at best. For the third consecutive year, the organization has been plagued with injuries and finds itself in an all too familiar place - toward the top of the draft lottery.
Here recently, the Hornets have been getting blown out of games and even set an NBA record for the worst point differential over a three-game span. Although the losses were piling up earlier in the year, they, for the most part, were competitive. Not now.
Following Charlotte's Wednesday night loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, center Mark Williams gave a brutally honest answer when asked about the lulls the team goes through on a nightly basis and if they can feel the game slipping away.
“I think everybody could feel when that’s starting to happen," he said. "We just got to make sure we keep that energy up. I think when those lapses happen, the game’s still close and I think we have times we feel like we’re down more than we really are. We just got to do a better job of staying solid the whole time instead of falling back into, 'Oh, this is what happened last time.' It’s just a matter of figuring that out."
The Hornets have lost eight straight, seven of which have come by double digits. At this point in the season, all the Hornets have to play for is pride and to find some momentum heading into the summer. From the product they've put on display since the All-Star break, it's hard to envision this group capturing anything positive down the stretch,
