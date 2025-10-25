Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The Charlotte Hornets are looking to improve to 2-0 Saturday night as they begin a three-game road trip in Philadelphia against the 76ers.
Can they get the job done? Here's how our staff sees this one playing out.
Schuyler Callihan: 76ers 114, Hornets 106
The Hornets looked good defensively on opening night, but Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe are a much stiffer challenge than Ben Saraf and Cam Thomas, with all due respect. I have Philly posting back-to-back 35+ point quarters in the second half to take control and move to 2-0.
Colin Keane: Hornets 104, 76ers 101
Coming off an explosive, comeback win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, the 76ers and VJ Edgecombe (34 points in his NBA debut) will fall back down to Earth in their home opener. The Hornets, meanwhile, have the youth and hunger to keep riding the wave of their own home opener.
At some point, Charlotte's 2025-26 honeymoon phase will subside, but a 2-0 start makes sense for a team surrounded on all sides by optimism and positive vibes at the moment. The one factor that could destroy Charlotte's momentum: Joel Embiid. If the former MVP decides to show up (like he didn't do against Boston), the Hornets will have absolutely no answer for him.
Matt Alquiza: 76ers 118, Hornets 107
After opening the season against a JV squad in the Nets, the Hornets have a real test on Saturday night. Philadelphia’s super athletic back court will give LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel fits, and I don’t think Charlotte will have enough firepower to overcome the deficit tonight.
Zach Roberts: 76ers 110, Hornets 100
This should be fairly close with an improved talent base in Charlotte, but Philly is healthy (for the most part) and brimming with talent. I expect the Hornets to come crashing back down to earth a bit.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 111, 76ers 108
To open the season, Philadelphia squeaked past a good but far from great Celtics squad, and the Hornets blazed past a bad Nets team. This should be a good litmus test for both sides to see what they are really dealing with. I'm going to put a lot of trust in the great ball movement carrying over for Charlotte. If it does, a win is very much within reach.
