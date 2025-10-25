All Hornets

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Philadelphia.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 22, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to improve to 2-0 Saturday night as they begin a three-game road trip in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

Can they get the job done? Here's how our staff sees this one playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: 76ers 114, Hornets 106

The Hornets looked good defensively on opening night, but Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe are a much stiffer challenge than Ben Saraf and Cam Thomas, with all due respect. I have Philly posting back-to-back 35+ point quarters in the second half to take control and move to 2-0.

Colin Keane: Hornets 104, 76ers 101

Coming off an explosive, comeback win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, the 76ers and VJ Edgecombe (34 points in his NBA debut) will fall back down to Earth in their home opener. The Hornets, meanwhile, have the youth and hunger to keep riding the wave of their own home opener.

At some point, Charlotte's 2025-26 honeymoon phase will subside, but a 2-0 start makes sense for a team surrounded on all sides by optimism and positive vibes at the moment. The one factor that could destroy Charlotte's momentum: Joel Embiid. If the former MVP decides to show up (like he didn't do against Boston), the Hornets will have absolutely no answer for him.

Matt Alquiza: 76ers 118, Hornets 107

After opening the season against a JV squad in the Nets, the Hornets have a real test on Saturday night. Philadelphia’s super athletic back court will give LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel fits, and I don’t think Charlotte will have enough firepower to overcome the deficit tonight.

Zach Roberts: 76ers 110, Hornets 100

This should be fairly close with an improved talent base in Charlotte, but Philly is healthy (for the most part) and brimming with talent. I expect the Hornets to come crashing back down to earth a bit. 

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 111, 76ers 108

To open the season, Philadelphia squeaked past a good but far from great Celtics squad, and the Hornets blazed past a bad Nets team. This should be a good litmus test for both sides to see what they are really dealing with. I'm going to put a lot of trust in the great ball movement carrying over for Charlotte. If it does, a win is very much within reach.

- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

First Hornets road trip sees clash with Maxey, Embiid, and a record-breaking rookie

How to watch Hornets vs. 76ers: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Situational or bona fide starters? Charles Lee details decision to start two rookies

Spencer Dinwiddie takes next step overseas after surprising Hornets split

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Gameday