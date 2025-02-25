The struggling Hornets matchup versus new-look Warriors
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: OUT - LaMelo Ball (Injury Management), Tre Mann (Disc Herniation), Grant Williams (R ACL), Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Josh Okogie (L Hamstring), DaQuan Jeffries (L Knee)
Warriors: QUESTIONABLE - Trayce Jackson-Davis (Illness), OUT - Jonathan Kuminga (Ankle)
Game Preview:
Well, it's certainly been a rough going for the Hornets as of late. They've lost two straight games by more than 40 points and now have to head to Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back.
Since Butler was acquired by the Warriors, they have a 5-1 record, with four of their wins coming by 14 or more points. The Warriors currently sit in the 9th spot in the Western Conference standings, which means each and every game is vastly important for them.
It's quite the opposite for the Hornets, who are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference and hold a record of 14-42. Their season is more than lost and the focus is already onto next season.
Mark Williams, who missed Monday night's game due to injury management should make his return to the lineup. While Williams may return, it's likely that LaMelo Ball will not be available since it's on the second night of a back-to-back and the Hornets are being very careful with him.
Unfortunately, Ball has really struggled in his last two games. Ball scored just five points in the loss to Portland and followed it up with 13 points on inefficient shooting once again versus Sacramento.
One of the only bright spots for the Hornets recently has been the play of Miles Bridges. Bridges is averaging close to 23 points per game in the month of February, along with 8.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. His shooting splits have been improved too, as he's shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.6% from three.
For the Warriors, Jimmy Butler has proved to be a great pickup for them, as he's averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. As well, ever since the Warriors traded for Butler, it's tremendously helped Stephen Curry.
Curry in those six games is averaging 29.0 points per game, along with 5.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds, while shooting over 49% from the field and 40% from three.
Key Matchup: Steph Curry versus Seth Curry
It's hard to imagine a world where the Hornets are able to come out of this game with a win, which makes the key matchup being Seth versus Steph. It's always a very special moment for the Curry family when the two brothers match up against each other.
Tonight's game should be just as special for both Dell Curry as it is for the brother. Seth Curry has had some solid games lately for the Hornets, including a 26-point performance versus the Pistons a couple of weeks ago, so you never know what could happen.
Projected Starting Lineup
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Golden State Warriors
Point Guard
Elfid Payton
Stephen Curry
Shooting Guard
Nick Smith Jr
Brandin Podziemski
Small Forward
Josh Green
Moses Moody
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Jimmy Butler
Center
Mark Williams
Draymond Green
