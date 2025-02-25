Back-to-back horrendous nights from LaMelo Ball should teach the Hornets one thing
The Charlotte Hornets have lost by 95 points the last two times out. They got dominated by the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, losing by 53. On Monday night, the Sacramento Kings defeated them by 42. If you didn't stay up on the East Coast, you might consider yourself lucky.
LaMelo Ball has been pretty awful in those two games. He's played 51 total minutes. In those minutes, he has 18 points on 4/23 shooting (1/11 from three), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and three turnovers. It's been ugly.
What does this mean for the Hornets?
No, it doesn't mean the Hornets need to move off of Ball. Maybe it means they need a total reset and maybe that includes Ball, but they should not be thinking they have to trade Ball this offseason because he's had two stinkers in a row.
It means the Hornets should fully understand what Ball means to them. If Miles Bridges has a clunker, it doesn't lead to historically bad losses. If, when he's healthy, Brandon Miller doesn't show up, it doesn't hurt Charlotte on such a cataclysmic level.
The same is true for virtually every single other player on the roster. If they're having a bad night, the Hornets can overcome it. They can't overcome Ball having an off night (or two in a row). He's the lone player they rely on for everything.
He has to create for himself and for everyone else, so when he's struggling, everyone else is probably struggling, too. This should teach the front office that they have to do a better job building around him.
It's true that some teams struggle without their best player, like the Denver Nuggets being among the worst teams in the NBA when Nikola Jokic sits. Other teams don't have that issue, like the Oklahoma City Thunder having a positive net rating when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits.
Ball isn't on their level, but he's the leading man in Charlotte, and he's pretty much a one-man show. So when that one man doesn't show up, the result is pretty bad. The Hornets need an overhaul, and these two duds from Ball prove that they need to fix the team around him quickly.
