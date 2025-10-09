Kon Knueppel delivered in Charlotte Hornets preseason debut
Kon Knueppel showed all of the intricacies that make his game impactful in the Charlotte Hornets' preseason opener.
From jump street, Knueppel was comfortable with the ball in his hands.
Charlotte's offense was humming in the first quarter, looking like the high-octane, up-and-down unit Charles Lee has talked up since training camp started last week. 'I loved our pace,' said Lee after a Wednesday afternoon practice in Uptown.
'We've talked a ton about our quick inbounds...I've seen a lot of carry over there where it helps us get into our first action early in the clock. I also think that the unselfishness and willingness to play with the pass aheads and passes across has been really good for us. It creates those early matchups and unlocks a lot for different guys on our team because they can be a threat in the open floor.'
When you think of Knueppel, 'open floor' and 'pace' aren't exactly front of mind. The standout rookie plays a more methodical style, picking opponents apart with exquisite timing and patience, a key to Charlotte's offense continuing to click when they can't get out and run.
All of Kon's production (18 points, two offensive rebounds, and two assists) came in the half court. Playing with pace in transition is sexy, but close NBA games are decided in the half court where Knueppel thrives.
Although he's at an athletic deficit compared to other NBA wings, Knueppel has no problem creating looks for himself. 'The little fundamental,' a nickname coined by Hornets writer/podcaster James Plowright, plays an old-school style that centers around steady footwork and nasty ball fakes off two feet.
Twice on Sunday afternoon Kon shook Thunder defenders by attacking their over-aggression with plodding, calculated moves in the restricted area.
However, he's not just tough to guard inside the three-point arc - Knueppel is a major threat on the perimeter to compound his impact.
Against the Thunder, Kon nailed four of his ten three-point attempts. All four makes came off the catch, a skill that he perfected as a freshman at Duke. Knueppel is supremely skilled at relocating on the perimeter and setting his feet in pockets of space created by his coach's schemes and the pressure his teammates apply to defenses.
It wasn't a perfect debut for Kon on Sunday evening. The rookie was involved in a number of defensive missed communications; something that Charlotte will look to clean up ahead of Thursday's rematch against the defending champions.
In all, it was an encouraging debut for Knueppel. His spot in the starting lineup may not be set in stone, but more performances like his preseason debut will go a long way to locking it in.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charles Lee makes it clear he’s not committed to a starting lineup yet
Can Moussa Diabate be Charlotte's long-term answer at center?
What we learned from Liam McNeeley’s NBA debut with the Hornets
Stock Up, Stock Down: Moussa Takes Charge, Knueppel Flashes, Defensive Woes + More