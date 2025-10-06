Stock Up, Stock Down: Moussa Takes Charge, Knueppel Flashes, Defensive Woes + More
After months of dreadful waiting, Charlotte Hornets basketball has returned.
The team faced off against the reigning NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder, however, were without any of their top six, which allowed role players such as Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe to get their time to shine.
They did, of course, in an eventual blowout win for the Thunder bench players over the Hornets' regulars.
After a disappointing loss, the question must be asked: whose stock went up, and whose went down?
Stock Up
Moussa Diabate
When on the court last night, Diabate was arguably the best player for the Hornets on both sides of the ball. While his stat line does not jump out, his presence on the court was near perfect. Diabate finished with 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block. His energy was felt on both sides of the ball, and it's clear that when the season begins, Moussa should be the starting center.
Kon Knueppel
After a slow shooting start (1-5) for Knueppel, the Hornets' rookie finished the game shooting 5-7, ending with 18 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. It was the first glimpse into seeing what Knueppel can become in the NBA.
Knueppel showed no lack of confidence, taking any shot he could. It's exactly what Hornets fans have wanted to see from their fourth overall pick, and the fanbase should be excited for what he can bring to the team.
The health of Brandon Miller and Tre Mann
After missing significant time due to injury, both Brandon Miller and Tre Mann played in 15+ minutes, each looking as if they had not missed a beat since their injuries.
Just last week we heard about some of Tre Mann's injury for the first time since it happened in a new episode of Reel Access.
"I wasn’t even worried about basketball. I was just trying to be a human again. I couldn’t put on my socks, I couldn’t lay down for a long period of time, I couldn’t sit down at all, I couldn’t pick up my son, I couldn’t play with my son."
Mann scored 7 points while adding 5 assists and 5 rebounds in his return to play. Miller finished with 8 points, albeit with some disappointing shooting numbers and defense. It may be only the first preseason game, but two of the Hornets' key pieces look like they are healthy.
Stock Down
The Entire Defense
The Hornets defense was not good. There's no way to work around it, they did not play well.
The Thunder sat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, and Cason Wallace. They scored 135 points while hitting 20 threes.
Similar to what was said above, it is the very first game of the preseason, and much of the roster is still tuning up. Still, the nearly fully healthy Hornets allowed 135 points to a team primarily led by Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, and Jaylin Williams. Not a great look to start preseason.
Tidjane Salaun's Offense
Outside of Diabate, Salaun was arguably the Hornets' best defender yesterday. However, the offense still looks as if it is a few seasons away.
Tidjane spent the majority of his second half minutes with Pat Connaughton, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Sion James, and Liam McNeeley. It's evident that Salaun needs to be surrounded by more ball handlers to show his true potential. He often looks lost on offense, like he needs someone to tell him where to stand.
He finished shooting 2-10 from the field and 2-6 from deep.
Pat Connaughton
It's already an uphill battle for Connaughton to make the roster, and it is not looking any better after preseason game one.
The former NBA Champion essentially did not play any meaningful minutes with the regulars and came in with the third unit late in the third quarter. He played 8 total minutes, shooting 1-4 from the field and recording two turnovers.
If Connaughton wants to make the Hornets roster, the next three games are beyond important.
