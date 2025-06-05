Baron Davis believes the Charlotte Hornets can be 'the next Detroit or Houston'
Better times are ahead in Charlotte, right? I mean, the playoff drought can't last forever, can it?
It's been a decade since the Hornets made the postseason, and no, appearing in the play-in tournament doesn't count, even by the NBA itself. The organization has a bunch of work to do if they want to put an end to that drought, but they can't get this rebuild off the ground if their key players continue to deal with injury issues.
Former Charlotte Hornets guard Baron Davis is confident that a healthy Hornets team can be dangerous. He even told Forbes in an exclusive interview, "The next Detroit or Houston as far as talent. I think for the Hornets, they need to get some able bodies and the right combination of veteran leadership to complement their young superstars."
Can it happen? Sure. The problem is, the core may not be intact for much longer.
There's a ton of uncertainty surrounding Mark Williams' future in the Queen City, and until Jeff Peterson comes out and says LaMelo Ball is not on the table, his name will continue to be floated around in trade rumors.
If the Hornets want to do much of anything this offseason, they'll have to free up some money, which could mean moving off of the team's longest-tenured player, Miles Bridges. And although there's no chance Charlotte moves Brandon Miller, there has to be some level of concern about how he responds coming off the torn scapholunate ligament in his wrist.
Staying healthy is by far the number one priority. If they can, they may not become Detroit or Houston next season, but they'll at least take a step toward being competitive and not be considered the laughing stock of the league.
