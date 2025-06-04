Two key moves the Hornets must make to become competitive in 2025-26
With free agency rapidly approaching, team's begin to scrambe to assess the players they are able to afford. The NBA's new CBA is in it's infancy still, and navigating it to build a championship caliber roster has been one of the tallest tasks front offices have faced in a long, long time.
For the Charlotte Hornets, building a championship caliber roster this offseason is highly unlikely. Building a playoff roster? That's more likely.
The squad went 19-61, so it's fair to say that the playoffs are also unlikely. That being said, the Hornets were shark-bitten by injuries, trotting out nearly 50 different starting lineups across their 82 games. Prior to the massive injury hit, the Buzz were sitting around .500 basketball. It's absolutely fair to say that, if they can stay healthy, a postseason appearance could happen.
That does not mean Jeff Peterson can sit around and hope the team magically stays completely healthy during the season.
What should he be aiming to do?
Sign an aging veteran
Tony Parker and Taj Gibson were both headed towards the end of their careers when they signed in Charlotte, and were in more of a leadership role with the team. With the Hornets squad still extremely young, they do need a veteran in the locker room to help guide them.
LaMelo Ball is still 23. He could use a veteran point guard to help guide him and be a mentor. So, what about a former Hornet (sort of).
Chris Paul should be the top of Jeff Peterson's wishlist for veterans. The Spurs hold the number two pick in the draft, and if they select Dylan Harper there is another point guard in San Antonio.
CP3 averaged 8.8 points this season, a career low, but did play all 82 games. Unless a contender comes around offering Paul the chance to finally get to the mountaintop and lift the Larry O'Brien, he should view Charlotte as a potential place to end his career.
He could mentor LaMelo Ball, receive playing time, and go out the league the same way he entered - a Hornet (sort of, technically he was a Pelican).
Bringing in a top reserve/fringe starter
The Hornets need bench help. They have a solid bench when fully healthy, but that does not mean it will always be fully healthy. They need players who can fill in when starters are missing and still produce for the squad.
The player they should target? Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
NAW has seen a career resurgance with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and is coming off arguably the best season of his career. According to HoopsHype, the wing is expected to command the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which the Hornets own.
Adding Shai's cousin would give a huge boost to the Hornets' lineup. His stats may even improve as well, as having LaMelo Ball find as his point guard may create more open three point shots.
