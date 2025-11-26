Hornets announce starting lineup for NBA Cup matchup against Knicks

The Charlotte Hornets are just a few minutes away from tipping things off against the New York Knicks in Uptown in NBA Cup action and are hoping to put an end to their six-game losing skid.

Moments ago, head coach Charles Lee submitted the starting five for tonight's game.

PG LaMelo Ball

LaMelo hasn't shot the ball efficiently since his return, but he did knock down 50% of his attempts in his last time out against the Clippers, finishing the game with 18 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. They'll need him to turn it up a notch from three, considering he's just 6/31 since his return.

SG Kon Knueppel

Kon Knueppel has been on an absolute tear and is putting himself in a prime position to win Rookie of the Year, although it's very early. He's scored 24 or more points in each of his last four games and has knocked down four or more threes in five of his last six.

SF Brandon Miller

After missing nearly a month due to a shoulder injury, Miller made his return to the lineup against the Clippers and showed just a little bit of rust, going 2/10 from three. He did, however, shoot it well overall, going 8/18, while chipping in three assists, a rebound, an assist, and a steal.

PF Miles Bridges

Bridges is coming off another rough shooting performance, but that's been the theme for him all season long. In 17 games so far this season, he's only seen the ball go through the net 46% of the time.

C Ryan Kalkbrenner

We've seen Kalkbrenner fall back down to earth over the last three games, scoring double figures just once and not blocking nearly as many shots. He did leave the game against Los Angeles early with an ankle injury, but he's good to go tonight, which provides a huge sigh of relief for President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson, who is trying to get a read on this group in its entirety.

The Hornets and Knicks will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7 p.m. ET and will be available to stream live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

