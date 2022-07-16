Bill Simmons Suggests Hornets Trade for Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell appears to be the next big domino to fall this offseason as the Utah Jazz have officially made him available via trade after months of speculation. The Jazz and the New York Knicks have already begun conversations about a deal but other suitors are going to get involved over the next few days.

Teams like Miami and Brooklyn may enter the mix as well considering they have the assets to pull a deal off and are both looking to make a move. NBA analyst Bill Simmons of The Ringer, recently suggested on his podcast that Charlotte get involved for Mitchell.

"So going in order, Charlotte. And you'd be like Charlotte for Mitchell? Like yeah, why not? Like they're in this Miles Bridges situation that is just an absolute awful, awful nightmare of a situation. He might he might go to jail, he might not play next year. He might not just be off the team. They have LaMelo [Ball] and really that's it. Plus [James] Bouknight. They took the guy from Duke, the center [Mark Williams], and they have some veterans, right? So if it was [Gordon] Hayward, Kelly Oubre, and Bouknight, and then three firsts and a swap. And I sent back Mitchell and Beasley, I would rather have that than the Knicks offer. Charlotte's not going to spend money. I don't have to worry about them going over the luxury tax. They'll have LaMelo and they'll have Donovan Mitchell and they'll be fun to watch but if one guy gets injured for one year or somebody's unhappy, who knows, and now I have a lot of their picks. I actually don't think Charlotte would do that but I would be kicking the tires on that if I'm Utah."

Simmons' proposed trade

Hornets receive: Donovan Mitchell, Malik Beasley

Jazz receive: Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr., James Bouknight, three future first round picks, one pick swap

In my opinion, I don't think this would be enough for Utah. If Charlotte can make this exact trade for Mitchell, it would be a steal. You get a significant boost to the backcourt with Mitchell while unloading the injury prone Hayward, defensive liability in Kelly Oubre, and you don't have to worry about the development of Bouknight. Doing this trade would also give the Hornets the ability to deal Terry Rozier and possibly get a future first round pick back.

