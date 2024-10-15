Brandon Miller breaks into ESPNs top 100 player rankings
Brandon Miller is getting serious praise as he enters his second season. The Charlotte Hornets stellar sophomore came in at No. 68 in ESPN’s Top 100 Player Rankings, the first Hornet named. This is a major leap for Charlotte's young star considering he was absent from this list entering his rookie season. He’s now slotted in-between Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets (#69) and Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons (#67).
ESPN’s Tim Bontempts had this to say about the ranking:
"In many seasons, Miller's rookie year -- averaging 17.3 points, playing 74 games and shooting over 37% from 3-point range -- would have landed him atop the Rookie of the Year ballot. A lot of seasons, however, don't have fellow contenders for the award such as Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, both of whom finished ahead of Miller in the voting. Still, Charlotte's decision to take the wing out of Alabama with the second pick in the 2023 draft looked better by the game, and he deservedly rose to the middle of this list." -- Bontemps
For Charlotte, Miller's growth is crucial. After a rough season, the Hornets need more consistency and leadership from their young stars. Miller’s ability to hit shots and play a versatile role alongside All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball gives the team a much-needed two-headed attack. He’s already shown flashes of the player they need him to be for long-term success during his impressive preseason campaign.
Moving up to No. 68 in the rankings is a strong reminder of why he was taken second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Hornets fans have plenty to be excited about. Miller is just scratching the surface of his potential, and as he continues his ascent, the league is starting to take notice.
