LaMelo Ball will be dropping two new sneakers in October
After a standout preseason, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is setting the stage for a thrilling NBA season—and things are about to get spooky with his two new sneaker drops this October. Fans already know that LaMelo loves to make a statement, both with his flashy on-court play and his bold footwear choices, and this month’s releases are no different.
First up is the MB.03 "Halloween." Draped in a vibrant, almost pumpkin-orange hue with black detailing, this shoe is built for the season. But it’s not just the colors that make it special—it glows in the dark, adding an extra layer of flair that matches Ball’s presence on the court. Whether he’s throwing flashy passes or crossing up defenders, Ball has always brought a playful energy to the game, and this Halloween drop reflects that perfectly.
Next is the PUMA LaFrancé Assist, which drops on October 18th. With its bold slime-green color, it’s a casual shoe that captures Ball’s always stand out attitude. The design, with its oversized laces and unique details, feels like an extension of Ball’s larger-than-life personality. These shoes are as bold and unpredictable as Ball’s game.
With these two drops, LaMelo is once again proving that he’s a force both on the court and in the fashion world. As the Hornets prepare for what could be a breakout season, Ball’s confidence and creativity are shining brighter than ever—just like his glow-in-the-dark kicks. Hornets fans, get ready. This season, LaMelo isn’t just playing to win; he’s playing to stand out.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Three areas the Hornets will be most improved in this season
Former Hornets First-Rounder Kai Jones putting together impressive preseason with Clippers
Is Tre Mann a darkhorse for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award?