Lamelo Ball and Co. visit Madison Square Garden for preseason matchup
Injury Report
Hornets: OUT DaQuan Jeffries (Hand), Mark Williams (Foot), Cody Martin (Wrist), Nick Smith Jr. (Groin)
Knicks: OUT Mitchell Robinson (Ankle) Questionable Jacob Toppin (Ankle), Kevin McCullar Jr. (Knee), Pacome Dadiet (Finger)
Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks now have a few preseason games under their belt, and so far the Knicks are living up to their lofty expectations. They've won all three of their contests, including their most recent meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Their only reason for concern has been the shooting slump of the newly acquired Karl-Anthony Towns, who has made a mere 14 of his 40 field goal attempts. Big man Nick Richards will try to extend the cold streak he started when he held Towns to 2 of 7 shooting in the preseason opener.
Despite narrowly losing the first matchup against New York, the Charlotte Hornets have much to be confident about heading into tonight's rematch. The Hornets were tied 61-61 with New York until both teams decided to pull their starters. With two wins against the Heat and the Grizzlies, Charlotte has already racked up as many wins this year, as in the previous three preseasons combined.
Almost the entire roster has managed to contribute one way or another in the last few weeks. Tre Mann and Tidjane Salaün have been the standouts, but there have also been promising performances by the likes of Moussa Diabaté.
Key Match-up: Charles Lee vs Jalen Brunson
Last time around, Charles Lee threw several different match-ups at the All-Star, with varying success. While he didn't score as much as usual, finishing with twelve points, he committed zero turnovers in fourteen minutes of playing time. He then went on to do the same in even more minutes against the Wizards, before finally being forced into three mishaps by the Timberwolves.
Defensive intensity is never at an all-time high in these games, but it will be interesting to see if Lee can figure out a way to make Brunson feel uncomfortable.
Projected Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
New York Knicks
PG
LaMelo Ball
Jalen Brunson
SG
Brandon Miller
Mikal Bridges
SF
Josh Green
Josh Hart
PF
Miles Bridges
OG Anunoby
C
Nick Richards
Karl-Anthony Towns
Charlotte's next game is on the road against the Indiana Pacers on October 17th at 7pm EST
