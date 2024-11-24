LaMelo Ball dazzles as Hornets fall short on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks
Eastern Conference Standings: 11th with a record of 6-10
Summary
On a night where it felt like the Milwaukee Bucks couldn't miss, the Hornets just couldn't keep up as the Hornets suffered a 125-119 loss. Although the Hornets did lose, they did not stop fighting in this game, which is encouraging for the rest of the season.
The Hornets had life halfway through the third quarter when they made it a 78-76 game, but then Milwaukee took off with an 18-9 run to end the third quarter with a 96-85 lead.
After the Bucks' run in the third quarter, they continued their terrific shooting, and their run extended to a 20-point lead at one point in the fourth quarter. However, the Hornets got as close as three points late in the fourth quarter due to the terrific shooting of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball in the quarter.
Ball and Miller scored all 34 points for the Hornets in the fourth quarter to outscore the Bucks 34-29 in the quarter. Two Gary Trent Jr. free throws prevented the Hornets from pulling off an incredible comeback.
Miller had another great game with 32 points and 11 rebounds, which was his first double-double of the season. Ball and Miller equated for 82 of the Hornets 119 points after the last game, combining for 73 of the Hornets' 123 points. Despite the loss, what an incredible fight from the Hornets, who were severely undermanned.
Best of the Night - LaMelo Ball
Are you kidding me, LaMelo Ball? Ball had a career-high 50 points in this game, and his shot-making ability was unreal. Ball scored 22 of his 50 in the third quarter and continued his second-half performance with 18 in the fourth quarter. Ball is the first Hornets player in franchise history to record 50+ points, 5+ rebounds, 10+ assists, and 5+ three-pointers made in NBA history. He becomes the second player in franchise history to record 50 points in a game, joining Kemba Walker.
Worst of the Night - Grant Williams Knee Injury
Late in the fourth quarter, Grant Williams suffered what looked like a major injury to his knee. Grant appeared to slip heading to the basket and could not put any weight on his leg heading to the locker room. Prayers are up for Williams as the Hornets hope to hear encouraging news about his health soon.
Stat of the Night - LaMelo Ball's Second Half
LaMelo Ball had just 10 points at halftime and shot just 3/13 from the field. So, what did LaMelo do? He did typical LaMelo Ball things and scored 22 points in the third quarter while shooting 8 of 12 in the quarter. It's the second-most points in a quarter in his career. His record was last season versus Dallas, where he scored 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Ball didn't stop there as he added another 18 points to his point total and an overall 40-point second half for the 23-year-old. Just an unreal performance from Ball.
Highlight of the Night - LaMelo Ball's 50th Point
The Hornets' next game will be on Monday night versus the Orlando Magic in Charlotte at 7:00 p.m. est.