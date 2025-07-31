Breaking down and ranking the Hornets’ three two-way players
Roster building is nearly impossible in today's NBA. Teams only get about a two to three-year window before the second apron comes knocking on the door, and the retooling has to begin.
The Boston Celtics are feeling the effects of this right now, dumping Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and letting Al Horford and Luke Kornet walk. They've resorted to signing minimum contracts, and even dealing high second-round picks to trade back to not give standard contracts...
...which shows the value of the two-way deal in today's NBA. The two-way allows for teams to hold on to talented, young players and not have to give out the guaranteed money that could come back to bite them later.
For the Charlotte Hornets, they currently have every two-way spot filled up. While they did not go out and add any big men, each piece is extremely valuable to their team and gives them great depth.
The question is though, how would we rank the three?
3. Drew Peterson
Few might remember it, but there was a time early last season where there were discussions that Drew Peterson could be in the Boston Celtics playoff rotation. Over his two years in Boston, he only played 28 total games. During those games he averaged 2.3 points per game, which is not an exciting number for most casual NBA fans.
Peterson's game is something that Charles Lee and co. can work with. He's a 6'9 wing with a fantastic three-point shot, and his 7'1 wingspan points to someone who could profile out to be a solid defender in the league. His playmaking is a strong mark in his game, despite the 3.3 assists he averaged with Boston's G-League squad last season.
It's a low-risk, high-reward player for Jeff Peterson, and another shooter that can space the floor for Charles Lee.
2. Antonio Reeves
Antonio Reeves was a slight shock at the final Hornets two-way spot. With the team's lack of big man depth, it felt likely the team would end up bringing in a big man to fill out the final spot, or perhaps Summer League star Jaylen Sims could fit the bill.
Instead, the team went with Antonio Reeves, a player whose availability in free agency was a shock already.
Reeves was taken in the second round of last year's draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, where he played 44 games with the team. During that span, Reeves averaged 6.9 points on 39.5% from three.
The concern with Reeves is his defense and age. Reeves was a negative on defense last season, struggling with quicker players in front of him. With him already being 24, it's likely the guard is near or at his ceiling already. That being said, he's another player who can help space the floor for Charles Lee's offense, and is exceptional wing depth for the squad.
1. KJ Simpson
The Hornets selected KJ Simpson out of Colorado in the second round last year, and he spent all of last season on a two-way contract. The 22-year-old guard played in 36 games for the Buzz last year, averaging 7.8 points on below-average splits.
KJ showed glimpses of being able to be a contributor in the league, and his Summer League performance only furthered that belief. He averaged 16 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.5 rebounds over six games, helping lead the team to the Summer League championship.
KJ likely gets a standard contract before the season ends. If not, he continues to be a fantastic depth at the guard position for the Hornets, especially if they are to see injuries to key rotational pieces like LaMelo Ball or Tre Mann.
