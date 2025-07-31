ESPN analysts cast doubt on LaMelo Ball as Hornets enter crucial season with star guard
LaMelo Ball has been seen as a superstar point guard by the Charlotte Hornets since he was drafted by the team third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft and has made one trip to the All-Star Game.
The issue with Ball's career is that he hasn't been healthy enough to really make an impact in the last couple of years, thanks to ankle and wrist injuries that have cost him a lot of time.
Ball has not been able to do much to help the Hornets make the playoffs or even be competitive, and the members of the Hoop Collective don't seem to be fans of him, whether he's healthy or not.
Both Brian Windhorst and Tim McMahon of ESPN don't seem to have much faith in what Ball is able to give the Hornets on the court.
“It’s hard to bank on LaMelo when he can’t stay on the court," Brian Windhorst said. “It’s hard to bank on him when he’s on the court, too," McMahon retorted.
The Hornets would disagree with the notion that he can't be relied on when he is actually on the court. Windhorst clearly doesn't think he's a winning player, saying that Ball is "tough to watch".
Charlotte needs Ball to be better when he is out there on the court if the Hornets are going to have a shot at making the playoffs, but he needs to be actually on the court first.
Ball has only played in 231 out of a possible 410 games so far in his five-year career. He has to buck that trend if the Hornets are going to believe in him long-term.
Outwardly, the Hornets have been supportive of Ball and what he can bring to the team. Still, next season is going to be a critical year for him. He still has four years left on his massive $203 million deal he signed in 2023.
This past season, Ball averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. He shot 40.5 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
