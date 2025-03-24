Chandler Parsons explains how LaMelo Ball is 'leaving free money on the table'
Although Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has reached career-highs as a scorer this season, two former NBA players think that a change to his play style could elevate his game.
On their show “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV, former NBA players Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons stated that if Ball managed to reach the free-throw line more, he would be even more productive as a scorer.
Among NBA players, Ball has the second-most games with 25+ points and no free-throw attempts.
Parsons explained that with Ball’s ability as a free-throw shooter (83.6%), he would grant himself the opportunity for much more low-cost, high-reward points.
Young, dynamic scorers like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards have begun to embrace the importance of getting to the line, both rank among the league's top 10 in most free throws attempted this season. Ball, meanwhile, ranks outside the league's top 25.
This season, Ball is averaging a career-high 25.4 points per game, but is also shooting a career-low 40.3% from the field. He is averaging 11.4 three-point attempts per game, which is also a career-high.
Instead of going about his scoring in such a difficult way, it might benefit Ball to simplify things a bit and live in the paint more.
