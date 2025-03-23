All Hornets

Miles Bridges predicted to be used as trade bait this offseason by the Hornets

Could the veteran forward be in his final games with the Charlotte Hornets?

Tyler Carmona

Mar 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dribbles down the court against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dribbles down the court against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Charlotte Hornets enter the upcoming off-season, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson will have the opportunity to re-evaluate the direction of this franchise. 

While it’s clear that the team isn’t running short on talent, they are limited by both a lack of chemistry and a lack of depth.

One player who has proven his ability to light up the scoreboard is Miles Bridges, who has also been incredibly inefficient at times. Among the 36 NBA players who average above 20 points per game, Bridges has the fifth-worst field goal percentage.

While his age is not concerning from the prism of envisioning a future decline, it does serve as evidence that the majority of his on-court development is likely behind him. 

Through six seasons in the league, Bridges has been unable to be consistently efficient as a scorer. It’s safe to say he will not fulfill his potential of being a team's legitimate No.1 scoring option.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, Bridges is among the potential trade options for the Hornets this offseason.

While his playmaking abilities have been helpful at times, he also has the ability to shoot the Hornets out of games. 

Bridges’ abilities would likely be more beneficial to a team needing a spark/volume scorer off the bench, rather than identifying him as one of the core players to build the future of your team around. 

If he is dealt to a team that is emphasizing immediate success, Charlotte may be able to acquire a valuable draft pick(s) or a promising young player in exchange for the 27-year-old forward. 

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Recent top five pick listed as a potential trade target for the Charlotte Hornets

Hornets roll into Miami fairly healthy; Bam Adebayo listed as questionable for Heat

Brian Windhorst slams LaMelo Ball, admits he's 'hated watching him this year'

Where do the Hornets stand in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes after recent wins?

Published
Tyler Carmona
TYLER CARMONA

Home/News