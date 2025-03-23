Miles Bridges predicted to be used as trade bait this offseason by the Hornets
As the Charlotte Hornets enter the upcoming off-season, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson will have the opportunity to re-evaluate the direction of this franchise.
While it’s clear that the team isn’t running short on talent, they are limited by both a lack of chemistry and a lack of depth.
One player who has proven his ability to light up the scoreboard is Miles Bridges, who has also been incredibly inefficient at times. Among the 36 NBA players who average above 20 points per game, Bridges has the fifth-worst field goal percentage.
While his age is not concerning from the prism of envisioning a future decline, it does serve as evidence that the majority of his on-court development is likely behind him.
Through six seasons in the league, Bridges has been unable to be consistently efficient as a scorer. It’s safe to say he will not fulfill his potential of being a team's legitimate No.1 scoring option.
According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, Bridges is among the potential trade options for the Hornets this offseason.
While his playmaking abilities have been helpful at times, he also has the ability to shoot the Hornets out of games.
Bridges’ abilities would likely be more beneficial to a team needing a spark/volume scorer off the bench, rather than identifying him as one of the core players to build the future of your team around.
If he is dealt to a team that is emphasizing immediate success, Charlotte may be able to acquire a valuable draft pick(s) or a promising young player in exchange for the 27-year-old forward.
